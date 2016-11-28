Thought Leaders: Father Noga II

Share on Facebook0Tweet about this on TwitterShare on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Email this to someone

Father Ed Noga and St. Patrick Church believe in ACTION – the Alliance for Congregational Transformation Influencing Our Neighborhoods. It’s a diverse faith-based initiative that’s making a big difference.

Copyright 2016 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

You may also like: