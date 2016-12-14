Tickets for 25 Under 35 Dinner On Sale Now

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Tickets are now on sale for the Mahoning Valley Young Professional’s 25 Under 35 awards dinner Feb. 9 at Stambaugh Auditorium.

The dinner begins at 5:30 and tickets are $50. Proceeds from the dinner will support the Community Foundation of the Mahoning Valley’s Young Philanthropist Fund.

During the dinner, three of the 25 award winners will be chosen as MVPs, selected by a committee formed by the Community Foundation. Among the criteria the committee considers are professional accomplishments and community service.

All nominees will be featured in the January issue of The Business Journal. The issue will include brief profiles of each nominee, as well as a couple of feature stories.

Last year’s MVP award winners were Monica Craven, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Mahoning Valley, Rebecca Curnalia, communications professor at Youngstown State University and Mollie Hartup, YSU’s assistant director of university events.

Tickets can be bought online at Tix.com or by calling the Stambaugh Auditorium box office at 330 747 5175. For more information, contact Rose Shaffer Saborse at 330 207 2635.

Copyright 2016 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.