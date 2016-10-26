TNP 3Q Highlights Include Lot Sales, Private Demolitions

0 0 0 0

WARREN, Ohio – The third quarter was a busy one for Trumbull Neighborhood Partnership as the community improvement group tore down five houses, sold 12 and expanded its community involvement projects, the organization announced in its third-quarter report.

Of the dozen home sales facilitated by TNP, seven were deed-in-escrow sales, where the deed is held by the community improvement organization until a rehabilitation plan is completed. Additionally, TNP is working to sell 47 renovated houses – 20 of which were acquired in the third quarter – and three are in the process of being renovated. More than 75% of the properties acquired in the third quarter were slated to be demolished.

Through the partnership’s Neighborhood Initiative Program, five demolitions across the city were privately funded in the third quarter, saving TNP between $20,000 and $40,000. Through the program, nearly 230 houses have been demolished with 31 pending and 83 targeted for demolition.

In the wake of derelict houses being torn down, TNP sold 48 side lots to adjacent property owners last quarter, bringing the Side Lot Program’s lifetime total to nearly 550. To support the program, Huntington Bank funds the awarding of $250 gift cards to side lot buyers to help them maintain their new property. Ten gift cards were presented last quarter. In total, the Trumbull County Land Bank, operated by TNP, acquired 42 vacant lots.

TNP continued to operate the court-ordered community service program in partnership with the city court. In the third quarter, the program worked on 250 lots and houses owned by the Land Bank. In total, 56 new clients were added and 979 work hours were completed.

Three vacant lots were added to the Lots to Love program across the city. On the corner of Belmont Street NE and Mercer Avenue NE, TNP staff and interns installed a “Tree of Life” rock wall. The 6th Ward Basketball Project built a basketball court at 744 Highland Avenue SW. With funding assistance from the Raymond John Wean Foundation’s Neighborhood Success program, the C.A.B.L.E. site is adding a community playhouse. Two other Lots to Love sites are under construction.

Community events also played a big role in TNP’s third quarter. Two community workshops were held, one on July 23 discussing garden soil and the second September 15 on fermenting foods such as kimchi and sauerkraut. Several Volunteer Days were hosted throughout the quarter. Among the projects volunteers worked on were cleaning up the Perkins Rose Garden, a Bike Safety Rodeo, cleaning the Warren Municipal Justice Building and the United Way at Work day in August.

The full report is available at TNPWarren.org.

Copyright 2016 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.