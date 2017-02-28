Economic Development

:
TNP Deals with 140 Blighted Houses in 2016
By Blank | February 28, 2017

February 28, 2017
WARREN, Ohio ­ ­– The removal or renovation of 140 blighted houses in Warren topped the list of achievements in 2016 for Trumbull Neighborhood Partnership, which has released its annual report. According to the report, 130 houses now have owners, while 10 were demolished.

In 2016, TNP also began a “deep-dive study into the causes of food insecurity” and launched Building a Better Warren, a jobs program where residents work in their neighborhoods on community improvement projects.

“This has a been a year of great growth and change in TNP’s impact and scale, and in our ability to improve the neighborhoods of Warren and Trumbull County,” said Executive Director Matt Martin in the report. “TNP continues to raise the profile of Warren and Trumbull County through our presence throughout the state.”

Last year, the organization was named Community Development Corporation of the Year by the Ohio Community Development Corporation Association. Assistant Director Lisa Ramsey and Land Bank Program Director Shawn Carvin also won individual awards from the association.

Most of the organization’s revenue came from program income – $430,853.98 – and foundation grants – $359,375. In total, Trumbull Neighborhood Partnership’s revenue was $877,124.76, outpacing expenses by about $55,000, according to its annual report.

The full report is available at TNPWarren.org.

Copyright 2017 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

