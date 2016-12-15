TNP, TCTC Students Join to Rehab Houses

0 0 0 0

WARREN, Ohio – As part of a new program, Trumbull Neighborhood Partnership has teamed up with the Trumbull Career and Technical Center and the Trumbull County Land Bank to renovate homes in Warren.

Last month, students in the technical center’s adult building maintenance and construction trades program completed a full renovation of a house on Orlo Street NW. The house, the first in the partnership, was sold earlier this week after being on the market less than 30 days. Through the program, students will gain hands-on experience in rehabilitating houses and will graduate with OSHA and National Center for Construction Education and Research certifications.

The renovated houses will be sold at a reduced price through the land and homeowners must live in the home for at least three years.

“This partnership has proven to be a highly successful pilot that we can replicate for future projects,” said Land Bank Program Director Shawn Carvin in a release. “Allowing students to receive their needed training on vacant abandoned houses serves to build their skills while also creating affordable homeownership opportunities to residents and reducing the amount of blight and vacancy in a neighborhood.”

Work has already begun on the second house on Atlantic Street NE.

“The mission of the Adult Training Center is to provide quality training and learning opportunities to our students,” said TCTC Superintendent Jason Gray. “This project is a perfect example of the hands-on, real world experiences that we offer.”

Pictured: The kitchen of the house on Orlo Street NE renovated by adult students at Trumbull Career and Technical Center.

