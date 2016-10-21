TNP Wins Three Community Development Awards

0 0 0 0

WARREN, Ohio – The Trumbull Neighborhood Partnership was presented with three awards at the Ohio CDC Association annual reception, including the Community Development Corporation of the Year award, the organizations have announced.

In addition to the top honor, TNP employees Lisa Ramsey and Shawn Carvin were presented with the Staff Member of the Year and Rising Star awards, respectively.

“This year’s award winners inspire us all to step up our revitalization efforts,” said association Executive Director Nate Coffman in a release. “Their dedication and hard work give us examples of what’s possible in each of our communities.”

The Ohio CDC Association includes roughly 250 organizations involved with community redevelopment across the state, including nine in Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties.

Ramsey serves as the TNP’s assistant director, overseeing programs such as Adopt-A-Home and Building A Better Warren and serving as a fundraiser for the Trumbull County Land Bank. She has helped raise more than $12 million for the organization.

Carvin is the program manager for the Trumbull County Land Bank, organizing some 320 demolitions and the renovation of 175 houses. He also helped develop the Lots to Love program, which allows those living next to lots where houses were demolished to purchase the space and maintain it.

“It’s a great honor and acknowledgement of the work of our entire staff, the commitment of our board and the participation of our residents and volunteers,” said TNP Executive Director Matt Martin. “It’s quite the honor to be recognized at the state level when there are great groups across the state. we’re just getting started and the hardest work is yet to come. We won’t sit back. It’s all systems go.”

