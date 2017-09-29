Toot, Dougherty and Howard Join Home Savings Team

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Home Savings announces Josh Toot, Kevin Dougherty and Dave Howard to the bank’s commercial lending team serving the Mahoning Valley.

As part of the Home Savings team, they will focus on the development and growth of the bank’s commercial loan portfolio in the Mahoning Valley. They will be partnering with customers to provide customized solutions for their business and creating new business relationships. All have experience in the market and are committed to the growth of the region.

Toot joins as senior vice president of commercial banking. He specializes in commercial and retail banking. Toot earned a bachelor’s degree from Hiram College in business/communication. He serves on the board of directors for Junior Achievement of Mahoning Valley. He also volunteers at the Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley, Pelotonia, the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley and Habitat for Humanity of the Mahoning Valley.

Dougherty joins as vice president, commercial relationship manager. His experience gives him great knowledge in providing solutions to enhance business cash flows and create efficiencies for business customers. He earned a bachelor’s of science degree in business administration from Youngstown State University. He is actively involved in Amazing Grace, a local non-profit that works to raise donations to provide local families battling cancer.

Howard joins as vice president, commercial relationship manager. His expertise in commercial lending and treasury management will help him through personalized banking solutions and local lending decisions. He serves as the treasurer for the Struthers School Foundation for Educational Excellence and has been awarded the Mahoning Valley Economic Development Corporation’s (MVEDC) Lender of the Year award three times.

With current assets of approximately $2.5 billion, Home Savings operates 35 banking offices, 13 loan production offices and 3 wealth management offices throughout Ohio, western Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Home Savings is a subsidiary of United Community Financial Corp.

