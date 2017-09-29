Toot, Dougherty and Howard Join Home Savings

0 0 0 0

Home Savings Bank is expanding its commercial lending team with the hiring of three professionals: Josh Toot, Kevin Dougherty and Dave Howard. Toot (pictured) joins as senior vice president of commercial banking. Dougherty is vice president, commercial relationship manager. And Howard joins the bank as vice president, commercial relationship manager. All have experience in the market and are committed to the growth of the region.

Copyright 2017 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.