Trumbull Art Gallery Summerfest Set for June 30

WARREN, Ohio – Trumbull Art Gallery will host its annual Summerfest Art Parade on Warren’s Courthouse Square beginning at 11:30 a.m. June 30.

A music program sponsored by the Fine Arts Council of Trumbull County and Chalk the Walk will kick off at noon. Throughout the day, face-painting and free hot dogs and ice cream will be available. Artwork created by students in the TAG Education Program will also be on display. Other artists are invited to set up their own booths free of charge.

In the days leading up to its annual Summerfest Art Parade, Trumbull Art Gallery will host a series of workshops for young artists June 19 through June 29. The classes will be focused on emoji, which combine art and language to create a new form of communication.

Classes include creating an emoji piñata, splatter paint emoji, pillow emoji and jewelry emoji. Scholarships are available. A full list of classes and an application can be found here.

For more information, email info@trumbullartgallery.com or call 330 395 4876. Updates on Summerfest can be found on Trumbull Art Gallery’s Facebook page.

