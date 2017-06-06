Trumbull Arts Council Starts Internship Program

0 0 0 0

WARREN, Ohio – The Fine Arts Council of Trumbull County has launched an internship program to hire five area high school and college students.

Interns will work at council events, help operate the office and work with area artists. Depending on their school, students may receive academic credit in addition to recognition on arts council printed materials and access to FACT seminars.

The deadline to apply is July 1. An application can be found here. For more information, contact internship coordinator Eric Kildow at eskildow@gmail.com or info@trumbullarts.org.

Copyright 2017 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.