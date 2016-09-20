Trumbull, Columbiana Unemployment Slips in August

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Unemployment rates edged down in Trumbull and Columbiana counties in August from the month before but remained unchanged in Mahoning County, the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services reported this morning.

The monthly numbers for Ohio counties and Ohio cities showed Trumbull County’s unemployment rate was 6.0% last month, down from 6.2% in July though up from 5.8% in August 2015. Columbiana County posted a 5.9% unemployment rate in August, also down from 6.2% the month before but up from 5.2% in August 2015.

Mahoning County’s unemployment rate last month was unchanged form the month before, at 5.8%. It was up from 5.5% a year earlier.

Youngstown’s unemployment rate was 7.5% in August,. Unchanged from the July rate but up from 7.3% in August 2015. The city’s unemployment rate last month was the second-highest among Ohio cities, behind Lorain, which reported an 8.1% rate.

Warren’s unemployment rate was 7.0% in August, down from 7.3% the month before but higher than the 6.7% rate in August 2015.

For the Youngstown-Warren metropolitan statistical area, which covers Mahoning and Trumbull counties in Ohio and Mercer County in Pennsylvania, unemployment was 6.1%, down from 6.2% in July. In the Ohio-only portion of the MSA, unemployment was 5.9%, down from July’s 6.0%.

Both the MSA as a whole and the Ohio-only portion posted rates of 5.6% a year earlier.

