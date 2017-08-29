Trumbull Historical Society Hosts Irish History Talk

0 0 0 0

WARREN, Ohio – The Trumbull County Historical Society will host local Irish historian Patrick Donlin as part of its Sunday Speaker Series at 2 p.m. Sept. 3.

Donlin will discuss the climate in Ireland that led many Irish to immigrate overseas, as well as the local and national experiences of the Irish as they settled into their new lives in the U.S.

“We are thrilled to highlight the history of the Irish and their experiences both in our county and nationally,” Meghan Reed,Historical Society director said in a news release. “Many of our residents today are descended from Ireland and it is important to remember and acknowledge who makes up our community and where we have come from.”

Visitors can bring photographs or objects from home that represent stories of the Irish who settled in Trumbull County. Upon permission, photographs will be scanned and objects photographed in order to preserve those experiences for us today and for future generations.

This is a free program, family friendly, and requires no reservations. Refreshments will be served.

For more information call 330 394 4653 or email director@trumbullcountyhistory.org.

