Awards & Events

:
Trumbull Historical Society Hosts Irish History Talk
By Blank | August 29, 2017

August 29, 2017
Share on Facebook0Tweet about this on TwitterShare on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Email this to someone

WARREN, Ohio – The Trumbull County Historical Society will host local Irish historian Patrick Donlin as part of its Sunday Speaker Series at 2 p.m. Sept. 3.

Donlin will discuss the climate in Ireland that led many Irish to immigrate overseas, as well as the local and national experiences of the Irish as they settled into their new lives in the U.S.

“We are thrilled to highlight the history of the Irish and their experiences both in our county and nationally,” Meghan Reed,Historical Society director said in a news release.  “Many of our residents today are descended from Ireland and it is important to remember and acknowledge who makes up our community and where we have come from.”

Visitors can bring photographs or objects from home that represent stories of the Irish who settled in Trumbull County. Upon permission, photographs will be scanned and objects photographed in order to preserve those experiences for us today and for future generations. 

This is a free program, family friendly, and requires no reservations. Refreshments will be served.  

For more information call 330 394 4653 or email director@trumbullcountyhistory.org.  

Copyright 2017 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

You may also like:

More from Our Experts

Stuart Gibbs
The Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County
Click for Bio
Jason Wurst
Tele-Solutions, Inc.
Click for Bio
Adam Aebischer
Aebischer’s Jewelry
Click for Bio
Lee DeRose
YESCO Electrical Supply, Inc.
Click for Bio
Jim Klingensmith
L. Calvin Jones & Co.
Click for Bio
Dr. Lance Grahn
Kent State University at Trumbull
Click for Bio
Sam Boak
Boak & Sons, Inc.
Click for Bio
Greg Smith
Toastmasters
Click for Bio
Tim Petrey
HD Davis CPAs, LLC
Click for Bio
Bob Gearhart Sr.
DCW Group
Click for Bio
November
Click for Bio
December
Click for Bio