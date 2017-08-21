Trumbull Historical Society to Undergo Assessment

0 0 0 0

WARREN, Ohio — The Trumbull County Historical Society has been selected to participate in the Museum Assessment Program (MAP), which is administered by the American Alliance of Museums.

The program helps museums strengthen operations, plan for the future, and meet standards through self-study and a consultative site visit from an expert peer reviewer. The Trumbull society’s participation is made possible through funding provided by the Institute of Museum and Library Services, which is the primary source of federal support for the nation’s 123,000 libraries and 35,000 museums.

“We are looking forward to working with our MAP reviewer to identify our weak spots, work toward a plan to strength them, and to create a thoughtful, realistic and usable strategic plan to sustain our organization for future generations,” said Meghan Reed, society director, in a statement.

“Choosing to be part of the MAP program is indicative of the commitment to civic involvement, public service and overall excellence on the part of the Trumbull County Historical Society,” noted Laura Lott, president of the American Alliance of Musuems. “Studies have shown America’s museums to be among the country’s most trusted and valued institutions. MAP is designed to make them even better.”

Pictured: the John Stark Edwards House , which the Trumbull County Historical Society maintains.

