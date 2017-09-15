Trumbull Historical Society Holds Oktoberfest Sept. 30

0 0 0 0

WARREN, Ohio –The Trumbull County Historical Society is holding its second Oktoberfest in Courthouse Square from 6 to 10 p.m. Sept. 30. And this year the German celebration is expanding food and beverage selections and adding a dance floor to complement music from the Youngstown Saxon Brass Band, grape stomping, strudel baking competitions and a traditional tapping of the keg.

“The event provides the community the opportunity to enjoy an evening downtown while celebrating the heritage of so many in the area,” said Oktoberfest committee member and Warren native Kristen Petrilla. “It’s an excellent chance for younger people to learn about the historical society and how they can get involved.”

“Beginning in the early 1800s, German immigrants were instrumental in building the city we have today,” says history society director Meghan Reed. “Wilhelm Dietz, a local tanner, still has descendants in the area. Daniel Bischoff owned a general store in Bishop’s Block ron Courthouse Square. Lewis Voit and his three sons were all involved in business downtown. Augustus Graeter owned a hotel on the corner of Mahoning and High that was celebrated for years. And it doesn’t stop there,” she continues. “Our collection of naturalization certificates and German passports from the 1920s onward show that this trend was not limited to the 19th century.”

Oktoberfest on the Square was started last year as a means of supporting the Trumbull County Historical Society’s annual programming and to expand exhibit development.

Pre-sale tickets are available for $25 until Sept. 27 or until sold out. Remaining tickets will be sold for $30 at the event. To purchase tickets, call 330 394 4653, email director@trumbullcountyhistory.org, or visit the Oktoberfest on the Square Facebook page. Tickets include all you can eat and two drinks.

Pictured: Rebecca Smith, Bill Smith and Adam Keck at the first Oktoberfest in Warren last year.

