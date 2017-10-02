Trumbull United Way Hosts Trick-or-Treating Oct. 28

0 0 0 0

WARREN, Ohio – United Way of Trumbull County will host the third annual Great Pumpkin Indoor Trick-or-Treat at Kent State University at Trumbull 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 28, this year featuring a safety fair for kids and adults.

In addition to trick-or-treating through Kent State Trumbull’s Technology Building, families can earn a “Kent State BAT-chelor’s degree” by visiting safety stations featuring Indent-A-Kid packages, stranger danger, car seat checks and drug prevention and safety.

Other activities will include Halloween story-telling hosted by the Warren-Trumbull Library, a rock painting station and celebrity mascots. United Way is also accepting donations of personal hygiene and nonperishable food items to benefit Warren G. Harding High School’s Raider Pantry.

For more information or to sponsor a trick-or-treating booth, contact Cindy Rogers at 330 369 1000 ext. 29 or email crogers@unitedwaytrumbull.org before Oct. 6.

