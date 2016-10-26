Trump to Hold Rally Tomorrow in Geneva

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – With the race in Ohio remaining tight, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump will campaign tomorrow night in Geneva.

Trump is scheduled to hold a rally at the Spire Institute’s Track & Field Building, 5201 Spire Circle. Doors open at 4 p.m. for the event, which is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

Trump also has rallies scheduled tomorrow in Springfield and Toledo.

The most recent average of Ohio polls on the Real Clear Politics site gives Trump a 1-percentage-point edge over Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton. Nationally, Real Clear Politics shows Clinton with a 4.7% lead over Trump, and she is widely seen as leading in the Electoral College.

Trump is the first presidential candidate this cycle to campaign in Ashtabula County, which rarely is visited by presidential or vice presidential candidates.

As of close of business Friday, 8,854 Ashtabula County residents had requested absentee ballots, and 3,564 had been returned, reports the office of Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted. An additional 163 military/overseas ballots had been requested with 53 returned. A total of 856 ballots had been cast in person at the Ashtabula County Board of Elections.

Those interested in attending the Geneva rally can register here. They are asked to limit personal items and arrive early to expedite entrance into the venue. Prohibited items include homemade signs, banners, professional cameras with a detachable lens, tripods, monopods, selfie sticks, back packs and large bags.

