Turning Foundation Seeks Proposals for Classroom Grants

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – The Turning Foundation is making available nearly $50,000 in grants to fund classroom projects in Ashtabula, Columbiana, Mahoning and Trumbull counties. The deadline to submit proposals is Oct. 20.

“We’re looking for outside-the-box ideas to transform the classroom experience that encourages imagination and collaboration for students,” stated John Wilson, director of the Turning Foundation.

The grant program is aligned with the goals and priorities of the Raymond John Wean Foundation and the Eastern Ohio Education Partnership, Wilson noted. Since 2010, more than $110,000 distributed by the program has funded programs for 12,000 students across the four-county region.

Grant awards will range from $2,000 for individual teachers to $5,000 for larger collaboration efforts involving multiple educators and community partners. Teachers can apply for up to 18 available $2,000 awards to improve outcomes in PK-12 classrooms, the foundation said.

The Turning Foundation, established in 2009, is the nonprofit arm of Turning Technologies, a provider of interactive response systems for schools and businesses.

