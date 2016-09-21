Turning Technologies Introduces QT2 Device

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Turning Technologies is announcing the release of the new QT2 response device.

Developed from user feedback, the audience response unit features ergonomic casing with a QWERTY keyboard with metal-tipped keys, the audience response technology company said Tuesday.

“With user testing and feedback, the QT2 is the continuation of our main initiative of putting our clients first to ensure we are meeting all their needs,” said Mike Broderick, CEO of the Youngstown-based company. “This new casing and keyboard design was developed from participant feedback for an easier to hold and use device for every learning environment.

The QT2 is compatible with all TurningPoint question types such as multiple choice, multiple response, numeric response, true/false, short answer and essay, according to the news release. Participants can respond to PowerPoint questions, on-the-fly questions or self-paced evaluations, surveys or tests. Featuring a full keyboard, presenters are able to collect detailed feedback from open-ended questions for complete understanding of participant knowledge.

In addition, participants can send confidential messages to the presenter or brainstorm as a group with everyone participating. The LCD screen and keyboard are backlit to provide clear viewing and support low light environments.

Participants can use the QT2 to navigate to any question on self-paced assessments or skip questions, the company said. Presenters can monitor the participants’ progress in real-time and view detailed reports. Using messaging capabilities, participants are able to send questions to the presenter without interrupting the current topic or situation. The QT2 has a nonvolatile memory to store all responses for data security and stability.

Pictured: Turning Technologies’ new QT2 response device.

Copyright 2016 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.