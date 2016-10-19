UCFC Reports Third-Quarter Income of $5.15 Million
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – United Community Financial Corp., holding company of the Home Savings and Loan Co., Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $5.15 million, or 11 cents per diluted share.
This compares to second-quarter net income of $5.33 million, or 11.2 cents per diluted share and third-quarter 2015 net income of $4.14 million, or 8.6 cents per share.
UCFC directors declared a cash dividend of three cents per share payable Nov. 14 to shareholders of record Oct. 31.
By all measures, UCFC enjoyed a stronger quarter compared to the same quarter a year ago: Net income up 24.4%, diluted earnings per share up 27.9%, net loans 15.4% higher, efficiency ratio dropped below 60%, total deposits rose 4.4%, or $62.6 million to $1.5 billion, and total interest-earning assets stood at $1.965 billion compared to $1.802 billion at Sept. 30, 2015.
And Home Savings recognized a provision for loan-loss expense of $1.3 million compared to the provision of $395,000 a year ago.
In a prepared statement, the president and CEO, Gary M. Small, said, “We are very pleased to post another strong quarter with revenue up 14% and loan growth in excess of 12% versus the same period in 2015. Earnings momentum is excellent as reflected in our pre-provision pretax comparisons, up 6.4% on a linked-quarter basis and 30% versus 2015. The entire Home Savings team remains focused on growth and has put the organization in a very good position as we prepare for the successful integration of Premier Bank & Trust in the first quarter of 2017.”
Key performance ratios for the quarters ended Sept. 30, June 30 and Sept. 30, 2015:
- Return on average assets, 0.98%, 1.04%, 0.66%.
- Return on average equity, 8.38%, 8.63%, 5.33%.
- Net interest margin, 3.25%, 3.25%, 3.21%.
- Efficiency ratio, 59.40%, 60.81%, 63.90%.
Note: The efficiency ratio excludes the penalty on prepaying repurchase agreements.
Total loans rose to $1.534 billion from $1.442 billion the quarter ended June 30 and $1.395 billion the quarter ended Sep. 30, 2015.
Total nonperforming loans (those 90 and more days past due) fell to $19.45 million from $20.34 million the previous quarter and $20.11 million the year–ago quarter. Nonperforming commercial loans fell more than $200,000 to $4.24 million while residential mortgage loans rose slightly to $5.84 million. Consumer nonperforming loans also rose slightly to $2.36 million.
Interest income was $17.82 million, up from $17.40 million the preceding quarter and $16.65 million the year-ago quarter.
Noninterest income, including insurance agency income, was slightly more than $6 million, up from $5.78 million the preceding quarter, and $4.83 million the year-ago quarter. The James & Sons insurance agency contributed $451,000 to noninterest income, down from $516,000 the second quarter.
Noninterest expense (included wages and benefits, rents, data processing, marketing, Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. premiums) was $12.98 million, up from $12.86 million the second quarter and $12.29 million the same quarter in 2016. Salaries and employee benefits fell to $6.95 million from $7.19 million the preceding quarter but were $56,000 higher than the same quarter in 2015.
Copyright 2016 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.
Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.
CLICK HERE to subscribe to our print edition and sign up to our free daily headlines.