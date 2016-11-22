Unemployment Down Slightly in Valley

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Unemployment in the Mahoning Valley dropped slightly in October from the month before, but still remaining above October 2015’s rates, according to data from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

Columbiana and Trumbull counties both reported an unemployment rate of 6% last month, down from 6.3% in September. In October 2015, the unemployment rate was 5.4% in Columbiana County and 5.8% in Trumbull County. Mahoning County’s rate was 5.8% in October, down from 6.1% a month prior but an increase from October 2015, when the rate was 5.4%.

Among all counties, the unemployment rates in Columbiana, Trumbull and Mahoning counties ranked 17, 18 and 19, respectively. Monroe County was the highest with a 9.1% rate, while Mercer County was lowest at 3%.

With 1,700 people unemployed, Youngstown’s unemployment rate was 7.4% last month, a 0.7% increase from the same period a year prior but a 0.3% drop from a month earlier. Warren’s unemployment rate was 7.4% – 1,100 people were unemployed – even with September and an increase from 6.7% in October 2015.

For the Youngstown Metropolitan Statistical Area – Columbiana, Mahoning and Trumbull counties in Ohio, along with Mercer County in Pennsylvania – unemployment was 5.9% last month, up half a percent from the same month last year.

