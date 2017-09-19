Unemployment in Valley Falls from a Month Ago

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – The unemployment rates in Youngstown and Warren fell over the month of August, though the rates were higher than last year’s figures, according to the latest data from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

The rate in Youngstown last month was 8.6%, up from 7.9% a year ago but down from the 10% mark in July. Warren, meanwhile, posted an 8.5% unemployment rate that was up 1.1% from August 2016 and down from more than 2% from July.

For the Youngtown Warren metropolitan statistical area – which covers Trumbull and Mahoning counties in Ohio and Mercer County in Pennsylvania – the rate was 6.5% in August, up 0.3% from a year prior but down from July, when the rate was 7.9%.

In Mahoning County, the rate was 6.6%, while Trumbull County’s was slightly higher at 6.9%. Columbiana County – which is not part of the statistical area – had a 5.8% unemployment rate. A month earlier, the counties had an unemployment rate of 8.1%, 8.7% and 6.4%, respectively.

Among all Ohio counties, Trumbull County ranked No. 11 in unemployment rate, Mahoning County ranked 14th and Columbiana County 24th. Meigs County led the state with an 8.5% unemployment rate, while Mercer County was lowest at 3.2%.

