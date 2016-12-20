Unemployment Rates Down Slightly in Valley

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – The Mahoning Valley’s unemployment rates dropped slightly in November from the month before and are close to the rates in 2015, data from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services show.

In Mahoning County, the unemployment rate last month was 5.6%, down from 5.8% both a month earlier and November 2015. Trumbull County’s rate was 5.8%, a 0.2% decrease from a month earlier and down from 6.1% last November. And while the unemployment rate in Columbiana County dropped slightly to 5.9% from 6.1% a month earlier, the rate held steady from November 2015.

With 1,600 people unemployed – roughly 1,000 fewer than in October – Youngstown’s unemployment rate dropped to 7.2% in November, down from 7.4% a month earlier yet up from 7.1% the same month a year ago. Meanwhile, Warren’s unemployment rate was 7%, up slightly from last year but down from 7.2% in October.

For the Youngstown Metropolitan Statistical Area – Columbiana, Mahoning and Trumbull counties in Ohio and Mercer County in Pennsylvania – unemployment was 5.7%, down from 6% last month and even with November 2015.

Among all counties in Ohio, Columbiana, Trumbull and Mahoning counties’ unemployment rates ranked 19, 21 and 23, respectively. Monroe County had the highest rate in November with 9%, while Mercer County was lowest at 2.8%.

