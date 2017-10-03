Union Strikes at HarbisonWalker Windham Facility

0 0 0 0

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. – Union workers at HarbisonWalker International’s plant in Windham, Ohio, have been on strike since Sept. 30, following the expiration of a collective bargaining agareement with Local 8565-03 of the United Steelworkers Union.

HarbisonWalker, headquartered here, is a supplier of refractory products and services for major industries.

Since the union contract expired, the company says it is continuing negotiations to reach a new contract. “The company’s objective throughout the process has been to maintain a successful operation that keeps workers employed and customers’ needs met,” HWI said in a statement.

The company noted that the union has voted down two proposals that included wage increases and a continuation of a “market competitive” benefits package. “The offer is intended to continue providing secure and attractive jobs for more than 90 people in the Windham community and surrounding area, while also enabling the company to remain competitive in the global market.”

The company warned, however, that it “has implemented a contingency plan, in full compliance with all labor laws to fulfill current orders.”

HWI has operations in North America, Europe and Asia with 19 manufacturing plants, 30 global sourcing centers, and technology facilities in the United States and China.

