United Way Expecting Record Numbers for Day of Caring

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley will host its annual Day of Caring Friday at sites across the city.

The breakfast begins at the Covelli Centre at 8 a.m. and volunteers will head to their work sites at 9 a.m. This year’s major project will be on Oak Street between Albert Street and Lansdowne Boulevard on the city’s east side, as workers clean sidewalks and vacant lots.

“Helping to clean up and beautify Oak Street, our major East Side corridor, will dovetail greatly with the Joseph Family’s Chill Can project,” said Mayor John McNally, “as well as improvement work being done by the North East Home Owners Association, East High School volunteers and by church groups in this area

Volunteers will also work with 18 nonprofit agencies, including Potential Development, YWCA of Youngstown and Youngstown CityScape, on landscaping, remodeling and cleanup projects. The American Red Cross will also be distributing free smoke alarms.

United Way President Bob Hannon said the organization is expecting more than 800 volunteers, a record number. For comparison, the 2014 Day of Caring drew 400 volunteers.

“This year’s turnout is an amazing testament to the generosity of our Valley,” Hannon said. “By partnering with the Ccty of Youngstown, Green Youngstown and the Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corp., we are able to make a significant impact in just a few hours on one day.”

Revitalization and Urban Beautification of Youngstown, or RUBY, Lowe’s, YNDC and Green Youngstown will provide tools to volunteers.

In total, Hannon noted, 80 area businesses will send volunteers.

