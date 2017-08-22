Awards & Events

:
Trumbull United Way Cheers Students Back to School
By Blank | August 22, 2017

August 22, 2017
WARREN, Ohio – United Way of Trumbull County and 100 Men of Warren are joining together to “cheer” Warren City Schools students back to school this morning.

At 7:15 a.m., volunteers will meet at the Harding Façade before heading to Warren G. Harding High School at 7:45. Afterward, volunteers will go to the district’s four pre-kindergarten through eighth grade schools for celebrations at Lincoln and McGuffey schools at 8:30 and Jefferson and Willard schools at 9:05.

“This is a way for our students to know the community cares about them and wants every child to have a successful school year,” said the Rev. Todd Johnson of 100 Men.

Added United Way President Ginny Pasha, “While our United Way focuses on making sure children are reading at grade level by [third grade], making children feel excited about being in school is certainly a key part of that. This is a great way to make students feel welcomed.”

