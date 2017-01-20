Utica Rig Count Inches Upward

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – The number of oil and gas rigs operating in eastern Ohio’s Utica shale increased last week, according to the most recent report from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

ODNR said the number of rigs drilling in the Utica stood at 24 for the week ended Jan. 14, an increase of one compared to the previous week.

And, ODNR issued 13 permits for horizontal wells during the week, indicating more interest than the previous week when just a single permit was issued in the Utica.

Gulfport Buckeye LLC received five permits to drill in Belmont County, Eclipse Resources LP was granted four permits to drill wells in Noble County, Enervest Operating LLC received three permits for wells in Carroll County, while Ascent Resources Utica LLC secured a single permit for a well in Belmont.

No permits were issued in the northern Utica counties, which include Columbiana, Mahoning and Trumbull. Nor were there new permits issued the western Pennsylvania section of the Utica, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.

As of Jan. 14, 2,353 permits for horizontal wells have been awarded to oil and gas companies across the Utica shale and 1,888 of those wells are drilled.

Of that number, 1,476 are in production, according to ODNR.

