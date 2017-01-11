Utica Rig Count Unchanged, Permits Down

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – The rig count in Ohio’s Utica shale remained unchanged during the week ended Jan. 7 versus the previous week, while new permits issued for new horizontal wells fell, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

ODNR reports 23 rigs operated in the Utica during the week, the same as the week before. However, there was just one permit issued during the period, down from five issued the week ended Dec. 31.

Eclipse Resources, based in State College, Pa., received that permit to drill a new horizontal well in Noble County.

To date, 2,343 permits have been issued in Ohio’s Utica shale. There are 1,883 horizontal wells drilled and 1,472 of those wells are in production.

No new permits were issued for Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties, according to ODNR. And, no new permits were issued in Lawrence and Mercer counties in western Pennsylvania, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.

Copyright 2016 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.