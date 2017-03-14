Va. Poet Laureate to Speak at Tyler Center March 27

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Tim Seibles, the poet laureate of Virginia, will read excerpts from his most recent book, “One Turn Around the Sun,” as part of an event at the Tyler History Center March 27.

Seibles has written seven books of poetry and has been recognized for dramatic readings of his books. He has also been a finalist for the National Book Award, won the Theodore Roethke Prize and had fellowships with the National Endowment for the Arts and Provincetown Fine Arts Work Center.

As part of an outreach program by Etruscan Press, which is cosponsoring the event along with Mahoning Valley Historical Society, Seibles will visit four area schools with novelist Lynn Lurie, author of “Quick Kills” and “Corner of the Dead.”

The reading at the Tyler History Center will also feature a performance by the Youngstown Connection, a song and dance group of high school students from the Youngstown area.

The event, which begins at 7 p.m., is free and open to the public. For more information, contact the history society at 330 743 2589.

Copyright 2017 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.