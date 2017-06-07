Mahoning Valley Car Sales Rise in May

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Car sales in the Mahoning Valley rose last month, going against the nationwide slip manufacturers reported last week in their monthly sales numbers.

In total, 5,206 new and used vehicles were sold in Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties last month, an 18.6% jump from May 2016.

New car sales in the three counties were up 20%, totaling 2,892, while sales for used vehicles climbed 16.6% to 2,234, according to data from the Greater Cleveland Automobile Dealers’ Association

“With most industry analysts predicting a softer new vehicle market this year, once again the Northern Ohio market is on the rise, besting last years’ sales results,” said Louis A. Vitantonio, president of the dealers’ association. “We’re cautiously optimistic that this trend will continue, while preparing for a plateau sometime this year.”

Leading sales of new cars in the Valley was Sweeney Chevrolet, Boardman, with 221 delivered to customers, followed by Greenwood Chevrolet in Austintown with 217, Stadium GM Superstore in Salem with 177 and Boardman Subaru with 134.

For used car sales, Greenwood led area dealerships with 107 sold in May, followed by Taylor Kia of Boardman with 94 and Donnell Auto Group, Boardman, 88.

Among the 240 dealerships in 21 counties represented in the Greater Cleveland Automobile Dealers’ Association monthly sales reports, Greenwood and Sweeney ranked No. 3 and 4, respectively, for combined new and used sales.

