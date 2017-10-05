Mahoning Valley Car Sales Rise in September

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Car sales in the Mahoning Valley once again rose over last year’s totals as 5,056 new and used vehicles were sold in September, according to data from the Greater Cleveland Automobile Dealers’ Association.

In Mahoning, Columbiana and Trumbull counties, new car sales totaled 2,988, up 17.9% from September 2016. Topping the sales chart was Greenwood Chevrolet, Austintown, with 186 cars delivered to customers, 36 more than last year, followed by Sweeney Chevrolet, Boardman, with 177, Sweeney Buick GMC, Boardman, with 175, Stadium GM in Salem with 168 and Boardman Subaru with 134.

Used car sales were up 4.9% from last year as 1,989 were sold in the three counties. Greenwood led that category as well with 90 used cars sold, followed by Stadium with 78. Three dealerships tied for the third position with 73 sold: Boardman Subaru, Fairway Ford and Taylor Kia of Boardman.

Among the 21 counties covered by the Greater Cleveland Automobile Dealers’ Association, only one dealership, Greenwood Chevy, ranked in the top five for combined new and used sales, placing third. Stadium GM, Sweeney Buick GMC, Sweeney Chevy and Boardman Subaru ranked seventh through 10th.

Copyright 2017 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.