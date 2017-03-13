Mahoning Valley Car Sales up 6.8% in February

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Automobile dealerships in the Mahoning Valley reported a total of 4,283 cars, trucks and SUVs sold in February, a 6.8% jump from 2016, according to data from the Greater Cleveland Automobile Dealers Association.

New car sales in Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties, which totaled 2,507 last month, climbed 15.5%, while used car sales dropped 3.3% to 1,725.

Sweeney Chevrolet in Boardman led new vehicle sales for the three counties with 261 delivered to customers, up from 122 in February 2016. Second was Greenwood Chevrolet, Austintown, with 216. Rounding out the top five were Stadium GM Superstore in Salem with 194, Sweeney Buick GMC in Boardman with 162 and Boardman Subaru with 117.

For used car sales, Greenwood Chevrolet ranked No. 1 with 104 sold in February.

The dealers’ association did not release sales figures for individual makes and models.

Copyright 2017 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.