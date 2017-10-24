Trumbull, Mahoning, Cities Top Ohio Jobless Rates

0 0 2 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Trumbull County and its largest city, Warren, posted the highest unemployment rates in the state in their respective categories last month, followed by Mahoning County and Youngstown, respectively.

Warren’s unemployment rate in September was 9.4%, highest among the Ohio cities the state tracks, the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services reported today. The rate was up nearly two percentage points from 7.6% a year earlier and up from 8.5% in August.

Trumbull County’s September unemployment rate was 7.9%, highest among Ohio’s 88 counties, up a full point from 6.9% the month before and up from 6.3% in September 2016.

Warren was followed by Youngstown, which posted an 8.6% unemployment rate in September, unchanged from the August rate but up from 7.8% in September 2016.

Mahoning County reported the second-highest jobless rate last month among Ohio counties, 7.5%, up from 6.6% in August and from 6.1% in September 2016.

Columbiana County’s unemployment rate declined in September. At 5.5%, it was down from 5.8% in August and down from 6.4% in September 2016.

The unemployment rate for the local metropolitan statistical area, which covers Mahoning and Trumbull counties in Ohio and Mercer County in Pennsylvania, was 7.1% in September, up from 6.5% in August and from 6.2% in September 2016.

The unemployment rate for the Ohio-only portion of the metro area was 7.7%, up a full point from 6.7% in August and up from 6.2% in September 2016.

Copyright 2017 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.