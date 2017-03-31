ValleyCare Fights Cancer with Daffodil Sales

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – In just over one week, ValleyCare Health System of Ohio employees, physicians and volunteers have sold $7,430 worth of daffodils to benefit the American Cancer Society. The sale is part of the American Cancer Society’s “Daffodil Days Hope by the Bunch” fundraiser.

“It’s so important that the entire community comes together in the fight against cancer and we are grateful that ValleyCare is on board,” said Kaitlin Irgang, community manager of the American Cancer Society, in a release. “When someone hears the words, ‘You have cancer,’ we want them to know that there are options and treatments and most of all hope.”

According to the American Cancer Society, the daffodil fundraiser represents the first flower of spring and a symbol of hope. Each time a daffodil bunch was sold, participants had the opportunity to receive the flowers or donate them to a patient in the hospital or cancer center.

“Last week, when the daffodils arrived on campus, many of our patients, not just cancer patients received a bouquet of flowers delivered by our hospital volunteers and students from Howland High School’s National Honor Society,” said John Walsh, CEO of Trumbull Memorial Hospital. “I was overwhelmed with not only the number of bouquets our team sold in a short amount of time, but the amount of bouquets that were donated to patients, that added a little unexpected brightness to their day and their room.”

ValleyCare Health System is the title sponsor for all Mahoning and Trumbull County Relay for Life events in 2017. All proceeds from the daffodil sale will benefit the American Cancer Society.

Pictured: Trumbull Memorial Hospital administration team Laurie Barber, CNO, Shawn Dilmore, assistant CEO, John Walsh, CEO and John Drake, assistant CFO helping to separate daffodils.

