VAST Lunch Sept. 15 Features Presentation on ‘Hackathons’

WARREN, Ohio – The Valley Alliance for Science & Technology will host a luncheon from noon to 1:15 p.m. Sept. 15 featuring Rick Stockburger, vice president and chief operating officer of the Tech Belt Energy Innovation Center, as a guest speaker.

Stockburger will give a presentation, “How to create a culture of collaboration with civic hackathons,” discussing how the technology sector and work with the public sector can work together to solve community issues.

Rather than the marathon required to build new software, hackathons focus on a sprint-like atmosphere, where programmers work to build basic versions of their programs over a few hours or days. At the end, each team usually gives a brief presentation on what they’ve built. In civic hackathons, programs focus on community improvement.

Reservations are required. Tickets are free for alliance members and $25 for nonmembers. For more information or to purchase tickets, contact Rose Shaffer Saborse at 330 207 2635 or rose@tbeic.org.

