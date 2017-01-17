VAST Luncheon to Feature Intwine Connect Founder

0 0 0 0

WARREN, Ohio — Dave Martin, founder of Intwine Connect LLC, will be the featured speaker Friday at the January luncheon meeting of the Valley Alliance for Science & Technology.

Intwine Connect, based in Cuyahoga Falls, develops hardware, software, and services for monitoring, managing and utilizing business-critical performance data.

The luncheon will take place at noon at the Tech Belt Energy Innovation Center, 125 W. Market St. During the program, Martin will present “The Internet of Things.”

VAST is a member-driven organization created to foster an environment of technology innovation, application and growth in the Mahoning Valley and surrounding area through networking, education and global collaborations among the area’s technology executives and technologists.

Space is limited so reservations are requested. The luncheon is free to VAST members and $25 for non-members.

For more information, contact Rose Shaffer Saborse at rose@tbeic.org or 330 207 2635.

Copyright 2016 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.