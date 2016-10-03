Veisz Gets ‘State Star’ Award at SBDC Confrence

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Patricia Veisz, director of the Ohio Small Business Development Center at Youngstown State University, received the “State Star” award at the 36th Annual “America’s SBDC” conference in Orlando.

The award is given to an SBDC employee who displays exemplary performance in four areas innovation, collaboration, partnership building, productivity and impact, and network development.

“Patricia Veisz is an exceptional member of the WCBA team,” said Betty Jo Licata, dean of YSU’s Williamson College of Business Administration, in announcing the award. “Her commitment to economic development and the preparation of our business students has resulted in new programs and opportunities that serve our students and the region.”

Under Veisz’s leadership, the center’s services have expanded to include the Ohio SBDC Export Assistance Network, which offers international trade consulting services. The network, in partnership with the Youngstown Warren Regional Chamber, is providing leadership for the 10-county OH-PA Stateline Export Initiative .

The center also was selected by the SBA to be the first university in Ohio to offer the Emerging Leaders (E-200) Program. In partnership with the city of Youngstown, the training program benefits existing companies through the development of a strategic growth action plan for their business.

In 2016, the center and the Export Assistance Network also received the SBA Cleveland District award for “Center Excellence and Innovation,” the “President’s E Award for Exporting” for the Export Internship Program and, in collaboration with the Regional Chamber, the International Economic Development Council’s Silver Award for the OH-PA Stateline Export Initiative.

“The SBDC at Youngstown State University is a valuable contributor to the economic development of the Mahoning Valley and the business preparation of our students. Its economic impact is felt throughout the region,” YSU President Jim Tressel said in a prepared statement.

