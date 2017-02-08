VLT Play at Racino Jumps in January
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Wagers on video lottery terminals at Hollywood Gaming at Mahoning Valley Race Course in Austintown last month were up more than $7 million from December, and up more than $10 million from January 2016.
According to the monthly reports on the website of the Ohio Lottery Commission, bettors wagered $89.53 million in January at the Austintown racino. That compares to $82.26 million in December and to $78.69 million in January 2016.
Bettors came away with $79.79 million in credits last month, up from $73.24 million in December and from $69.97 million in January 2016.
Net win – credits played minus winnings and promotional credits – was $8.44 million in January, compared with $8.03 million a year earlier and $8.01 million in December.
Penn National Gaming Inc. in Wyomissing, Pa., which operates the racino, received $5.59 million as its commission, up from $5.30 million in December and from $5.31 million in January 2016.
