Volant Holds Its Pumpkin Fest this Weekend

VOLANT, Pa. — The Volant community will gather to celebrate Pumpkin Fest Saturday and Sunday, the Lawrence County Tourism Bureau announced Monday.

Available will be a farmers market, an artisan show of handmade goods, music, and many varieties of foods with pumpkin as an ingredient.

On Saturday, visitors can sample Amish doughnuts, baked goods, the artisan craft show, Radu pottery demonstration with a make-and-take workshop

Rick Bruening will provide music from noon to 3 p.m. at Volant Mills. The Chili Cook Off at the Volant Fire Department from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Pumpkin Fest runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days.

