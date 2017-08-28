Volunteer Mentors Needed for Leetonia Schools

0 0 0 0

LEETONIA, Ohio – The Salem Area Sustainable Opportunity Development Center is looking for mentors for middle and high school students in Leetonia Exempted Village School District.

The mentors will provide support and guidance to motivate students for future careers in the mentor’s field.

Mentors receive training on successful strategies to assist students in exploring career choices and serving as role models to demonstrate the character traits needed to be successful in school and beyond.

Mentor support will be provided by school guidance counselors, teachers, the Columbiana County Educational Service Center, and Sustainable Opportunity for Development Center.

For more information, contact Robert Mehno, superintendent of Leetonia Schools at 330 427 6594 ext. 1010; Troy Radinsky, Leetonia Middle and High School principal 330 427 6594 ext. 2310; Michael Mancuso, executive director of Sustainable Opportunity for Development Center, Inc. 330 337 7669; or John Dilling, Columbiana County Educational Service Center.

