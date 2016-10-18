Volunteers Sought to Install Mural at WRTA Garage

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — The Mahoning Commons Association is seeking volunteers Nov. 5 to help install a mural that consists of 25,000 segments of chain-link fence at the headquarters of the Western Reserve Transit Authority, 604 Mahoning Ave.

The mural, with the title “Project Yo,” will be installed from 10 a.m. until noon that Saturday. It consists of multi-colored chain-link fence inserts, says Sharon Letson, executive director of Youngstown CityScape, which is working with Mahoning Commons.

The Raymond John Wean Foundation’s Neighborhood Success Program funded the mural designed by Random Acts of Artists. Random Acts will be present a cash prize of $850 Nov. 5.

Business owners in the Mahoning Commons neighborhood make up the membership of the Mahoning Commons Association, founded in 1997.

