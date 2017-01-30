Submissions, Voting Open for Pet Look-Alike Contest

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – As we get closer and closer to Valentine’s Day, love is in the air. But there are plenty of kinds of love in this world. That’s why we want to celebrate all of our animal friends in our newest contest: the Love Your Pet Look-Alike Contest.

Maybe you and your feline friend took a catnap over the weekend and both wound up in the same position. Or perhaps your canine companion has the same goofy grin that you do. Whatever the look and whatever the pet, we want to see who looks like their pet!

Submissions and voting for our Pet Look-Alike Photo Contest are open to all Business Journal readers. To vote, simply click here, click the “Vote” tab at the top of the page and choose your favorite look-alike picture. Entering the contest is simple, too – all you need is a picture and an email address.

Voting closes Feb. 19 and the winner will be announced on National Love Your Pet Day, Feb. 20.

Entries are limited to one per email account. Voting is limited to one vote per Facebook user per day. Prizes will be announced at a later date.

Copyright 2016 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.