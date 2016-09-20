Warren Celebrates Homecoming this Weekend

0 0 0 0

WARREN, Ohio – If all goes as planned, Warren will have its biggest homecoming celebration ever this weekend.

Events, branded under the umbrella of Warren Homecoming, are scheduled across the city from Friday afternoon through Monday morning and cover everything from yearbooks of past graduating classes to car shows to, as is homecoming tradition, a football game.

“It’s the idea of reconnecting people who left the area and giving current residents something to take pride in by giving them things to do in their community,” says Homecoming organizer Paul Clouser.

The celebration kicks off Friday evening with Kent State University at Trumbull’s Rendezvous in the Alley, the Rooftop Reunion at the Franklin Street parking deck and the Warren G. Harding High School homecoming football game.

On Saturday, the schedule includes the Pink Ribbon Run/Walk for Cancer Awareness, a trolley tour of the Garden District and Taste of Warren, which features offerings from restaurants across the city.

Sunday will feature a car show at the Sunrise Inn, a homecoming brunch at Mocha House and a Legends of the NFL dinner at Trumbull Country Club.

A full schedule is available at WarrenHomecoming.com.

The initial idea, Clouser says, was borrowed from an annual event in Detroit – Detroit Homecoming – that features concerts, art shows, lectures and community events to “bring expats back home to participate in and celebrate the city’s rebirth.”

Each event, he added, is planned by the organization hosting it, with the Warren Homecoming group working on details like scheduling and marketing. Among the entities hosting events are Diane Sauer Chevrolet, Trumbull 100, Kiwanis Club, Trumbull Neighborhood Partnership and First Presbyterian Church of Warren.

“We love to be part of this community, so we’re very proud to be the kickoff for this weekend,” says Bill Burgess, marketing director for Kent State’s campus in Champion Township. “It’s a chance to reacquaint people with what we’re doing and for Flashes, both current and former, to come out and see what we’ve done.”

The campus’ Rendezvous in the Alley is “the kickoff event,” running from 2 to 6 p.m. in Dave Grohl Alley. The departments at Kent State Trumbull, as well as the Kent State University Alumni Association, will have booths available.

“It’s a time for friends and family to reunite and learn about Kent State Trumbull to see what’s changed,” he says. “This is a great campus and we want to let people know that this is a hometown university. We’re proud to be here and we hope that the community is as excited as we are.”

With more than 30 events planned across more than a dozen locations, each with their own flair, Clouser expects everyone to be able to find something to do that suits them and gives them something to be proud of in their hometown.

“If you look at the calendar, you’ll find something for every minute of the weekend,” he says. “Giddy would be an insufficient word [for how I feel]. We’re thrilled and we know we won’t be disappointed because already from the feedback, it looks like one heck of a party.”

