Warren Civic Music Starts Season With George Dyer

0 0 0 0

WARREN, Ohio – The Warren Civic Music Association begins its 77th season Sept. 19 with a concert featuring George Dyer at the Packard Music Hall.

Dyer was named Branson’s Male Vocalist of the Year. His show will include hits from Broadway, opera, gospel, country and contemporary favorites.

Doors open at 6 and the show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $40.

For more information call 330 399 4885 or to purchase tickets call 330 841 2931.

Copyright 2017 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.