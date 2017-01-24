Warren Community Connectors Launches Feb. 1

0 0 0 0

WARREN, Ohio – The Youngstown Warren Regional Chamber is launching the Warren Community Connectors program Feb. 1 at Warren G. Harding High School. The program is aimed at educating students, parents and educators about internships, externships and mentoring opportunities.

The 90-minute session, from 11:30 to 1 p.m., will feature guest speakers including AVI Foodsystems Vice Chairwoman Patrice Kouvas and Warren City Schools Superintendent Steve Chiaro. It will take place in the high school library.

The Community Connectors program is run by the Youngstown Warren Regional Chamber and funded through two $100,000 grants from the Ohio Department of Education. It launched last school year in Youngstown City Schools and was expanded this school year to include Warren City Schools. Involved in the grant are the chamber, Kent State University Trumbull, Eastern Gateway Community College and Teen Straight Talk.

As part of the program, 11th- and 12th-grade students will gain workplace experience through internships and job shadowing, as well as skills like resume writing, time management, collaboration and interview techniques.

Companies and individuals interested in attending or being mentors for Warren Community Connectors can contact Michael Engram at 330 841 2316 ext. 2484 or michael.engram@neomin.org.

