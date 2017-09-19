Warren Homecoming Returns Sept. 22-25

0 0 0 0

WARREN, Ohio – Warren’s hometown celebration kicks off Sept. 22 in downtown with events planned throughout the weekend to highlight the very best of what the city has to offer.

Now in its second year, Warren Homecoming will begin with a party on the roof the Franklin Street at 5 p.m. Other weekend activities include an art hop, a jazz night and, Friday night, a Warren Harding football game against Ursuline High School. The schedule wraps up Monday with a golf outing featuring the Gridiron Club and retired NFL players at Trumbull Country Club.

“We have 30 events on the schedule,” said James Shuttic, president of the Fine Arts Council of Trumbull County, in a release. “Anyone making the trip to Warren for Homecoming weekend will have a broad array of activities to choose from. … The weekend celebration puts a spotlight on Warren’s assets and offering and the upswing that Warren is in.”

A full schedule will be released on Warren Homecoming’s Facebook page. In addition to the Fine Arts Council, the event is sponsored by The Raymond John Wean Foundation, Chemical Bank, Warren Area Board of Realtors and 2 Ticks and the Dog.

