Warren Peninsula Better Block Set for Oct. 15

WARREN, Ohio — The Warren Peninsula Better Block event will take place from 1 to 6 p.m. Oct. 15. Sponsored by Trumbull Neighborhood Partnership, the free event is designed to showcase the potential of the block of Market Street located just over the bridge from Courthouse Square.

The event will feature temporary streetscape improvements including bike lanes, crosswalks, and benches as well as pop-up retail shops, restaurants, and recreational activities. It will include a bike safety demonstration and helmet give-away and a raffle of two children’s bicycles. Live theater performances, dance classes, and activities with partners including Kent State University and Chess is Life will be held throughout the event.

Those attending are encouraged to explore shops in downtown Warren during the event. Warren Redevelopment and Planning has worked with existing retail shops and restaurants, which will be open for business. Two new shops will be popping up for the day: Nova Coffee Co., featuring fresh donuts and pour-over coffees, and Sew Cute!, a handicraft boutique and classroom. Both shops will open permanently in 2017.

The Warren Peninsula Better Block event follows the Better Block model that has been used throughout the country in the past few years, organizers said. This event will make temporary changes to create a vibrant, engaging public space in an underutilized downtown block along the Mahoning River commonly referred to as the Peninsula. Public comments will be collected at the event and used to create a series of recommendations for future use of the Peninsula Block.

This event is made possible by funding from the William Swanston Charitable Fund.

