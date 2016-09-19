Warren Philharmonic Opens 51st Season Oct. 30

0 0 0 0

WARREN, Ohio – “Magic Treats!” is the theme for the Warren Philharmonic Orchestra’s 51st season that features two public concerts Oct. 30 and April 30, 2017.

In addition to these two concerts, the orchestra performs free school concerts for hundreds of school children in Trumbull County.

Season subscriptions are available at www.warrenphilharmonic.org and single-performance tickets can be purchased at the door. Children ages 12 and younger will be admitted free when accompanied by an adult.

Season subscribers receive a ticket to each of the two concerts as well as one free ticket to bring a friend to either concert, and the flex plan allows the use of any ticket for either concert this season.

“The orchestra family greatly appreciates our season ticket subscribers, patron, and major gift donors who support our efforts to bring high quality musical experiences to our community,” said Frank R. Bodor, president of the board of trustees. “We are especially thankful for the support we receive that encourages our school children to perform and witness great music close to home.”

Magic Treats! are featured at the Oct. 30 concert that will have rattling bones, dancing cowboys, a singing bullfighter and a solo violin. On the bill “Danse Macabre” by Camille Saint-Saëns; “In the Hall of the Mountain King” by Edvard Grieg; “Toreador Song” from by Georges Bizet’s “Carmen,” Largo al factotem from Rossini’s “The Barber of Seville”; “Hoe-Down” from Aaron Copland’s “Rodeo”; and Max Bruch’s first violin concerto in G minor, with orchestra concertmaster Joseph Kromholz as soloist.

Susan Davenny Wyner is musical director and conductor.

In Sweets of Spring! next April 30, the orchestra will perform Euryanthe Overture by Carl Maria von Weber, Symphony No. 9 in C major (unfinished) by Franz Schubert, Postcards from China by Bright Sheng, Orpheus Overture by Jacques Offenbach, and Strauss favorites such as the “Blue Danube Waltz,” “Tritsch Tratsch Polka” and “Radetzky March.”

Performances, which begin at 3 p.m., are held at Christ Episcopal Church 2627 Atlantic Street, NE.

For more information, call the philharmonic office at 330 399 3606.

