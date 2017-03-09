Awards & Events

Warren YWCA Hosts Women’s Networking Night March 14
WARREN, Ohio – The YWCA of Warren will host its bi-monthly Networking to Empower Women Night March 14. Doors open at 5 p.m. for refreshments and networking, with guest speaker Deanna Fusillo, owner of Sassy Girl Media, discussing “Startups on a Shoestring.” The event will be held at the YWCA office at 375 N. Park Ave.

Networking to Empower Women is designed to facilitate networking for women at varying stages of their careers, from seasoned professionals to students to those making a career switch or reentering the working world. The first half of the event allows women to mingle while they enjoy refreshments and review products and services offered by local women-owned businesses.

The event is free and open to the public. Donations to cover the cost of refreshments will be accepted. Local women-owned businesses interested in advertising a product or service can reserve free table space by contacting Molly Toth at 330 373 1010 ext. 41.

YWCA of Warren is on a mission to eliminate racism, empower women, stand up for social justice, help families and strengthen our community. YWCA Warren is part of an international movement serving more than two million in the United States and 25 million worldwide. For more information, YWCAofWarren.org.

