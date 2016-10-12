Warren YWCA Plans 100th Anniversary Gala Oct. 20

0 0 0 0

WARREN, Ohio — The 100th anniversary of YWCA Warren will be celebrated with a gala event Oct. 20 at Packard Music Hall here.

The Centennial Celebration will feature a cash bar with wine and beer, a meal catered by Saratoga Restaurant, which is also celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, and a basket raffle that includes autographed Cleveland Cavaliers merchandise, Pittsburgh Pirates tickets and tickets to plays at Cleveland’s Playhouse Square.

“We are looking forward to celebrating this milestone with our supporters and friends who have watched YWCA Warren evolve over the years,” said Kenya Roberts-Howard, executive director. “YWCA Warren is so much a part of the history of this city, and we hope to honor that history at our Centennial Celebration. Everything from our caterer, Saratoga, to the event location at Packard Music Hall reflects our deep relationship with this city.”

The program, hosted by WFMJ’s Madonna Chism Pinkard, will feature a tribute to past board presidents and executive directors of YWCA Warren and the release of a 100th Anniversary Commemorative Book. Linda Kanney, a YWCA racial justice trainer, will provide a keynote address. Kanney has worked with YWCAs across the region for decades and is a founding member of the Central Ohio Chapter of the Coalition of 100 Black Women, an advocacy and social action organization that seeks to empower African American girls and women.

Packard Music Hall was chosen to honor the Packard family’s early involvement with YWCA Warren. Elizabeth Gillmer Packard was a member of the board of trustees of YWCA Warren in its early years, Roberts-Howard noted.

The gala is sponsored by Albert Guarnieri & Co., Berkman, Jorgensen, Masters & Stafman LLC, Color 3 Embroidery, Cortland Bank, Huntington Bank, Paige and Byrnes Insurance, Talmer Bank, Trumbull Tourism Bureau, and YWCA Warren’s Centennial Celebration Committee.

Doors will open at 5 p.m. for a cocktail hour. Dinner will be served at 6 p.m., and a program will follow.Tickets are $35 per person or $300 for a table of 10. Guests also may sponsor a YWCA resident to attend for an additional $15. Tickets can be purchased by mail or in-person at YWCA Warren’s office and at the Packard Music Hall box office.

YWCA Warren offers permanent supportive housing, before and after school enrichment programs and summer camp, leadership and empowerment programs for girls, and racial justice programming. It is part of a 150 year-old international movement serving over two million in the United States and 25 million worldwide.

Pictured: Ground is broken in 1916 to build the Warren YWCA. Photo is posted on the YWCA’s website.

Copyright 2016 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.