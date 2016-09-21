WaterFire Sets ’17 Dates, Closes Season Saturday

0 0 0 0

SHARON, Pa. – WaterFire Sharon, which will close its 2016 season this Saturday, announced the dates for what will be the community and arts celebration for its fifth season next year.

Dates for 2017 are July 15, Aug. 16 and Sept. 23.

Saturday’s final lighting of the season will feature the theme “Destination Imagination.” Teachers, volunteers and members of Sharon’s Beautification Committee and Sharon Schools’ Hall of Fame inductees will be featured torchbearers in the ceremonial lighting.

WaterFire Sharon was introduced in 2013, with more than 50 braziers placed in the Shenango River and fired with cedar and pine. Following the arts and music festival during the day, evening activities commence with a ceremonial lighting of the braziers, which are tended to and remain burning until midnight. The music festival continues throughout the evening by featuring live entertainment on several outdoor stages.

This year’s series is on track to draw tens of thousands of attendees into downtown Sharon, said Chip Mastrian, WaterFire Sharon co-chairman.

“We know there has been an economic impact for the region by way of increased business, new business openings, and certainly by the maintenance and upkeep of the downtown area,” he said. “Most of all, WaterFire creates community as evidenced by those in attendance and their interactions.

“Attending WaterFire exposes everyone to a world class artistic event. That’s important for all of us, but especially our children,” he continued.

Information is available at the event website or by emailing kanderson@waterfiresharonpa.org.

